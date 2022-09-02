3 siblings killed as truck runs over flood victims

BADIN (INP): Three siblings, displaced due to the recent catastrophic flooding in the country, were killed on Friday morning after a speeding truck ran them over in Sindh’s Badin district, officials said. Badin Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shahnawaz Chachar told that flood victims were sleeping on the main road in Golarchi near the Haji Amir Shah nullah.

They were asleep when a trailer carrying goods ran them over around 6:20am, killing them on the spot, the SSP said. He identified the deceased as 18-year-old Inayat, 12-year-old Wasima and 10-year-old Seema. Police rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported as flood victims blocked the road. Officials arrested the driver and the conductor, and also seized the vehicle as around 40 people continued the protest.

Golarchi Station House Officer (SHO) Asghar Halepoto identified the driver as Zainullah and the conductor as Noor Gul, reiterating that the vehicle in question had been impounded.

