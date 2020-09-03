3 soldiers martyred in IED blast

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists planted road side IED which exploded on troops providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years resident of Muzaffarabad, Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, married, resident of Faisalabad and Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 ye-ars resident of Rawalpindi, embraced shahadat, while 4 soldiers got injured.