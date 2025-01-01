3 students killed in school wall collapse in Tunisia

TUNIS (AFP): A wall collapse at a school in Tunisia killed three high-school students and seriously injured two others on Monday, the civil defense rescue agency said.

“The collapse of a dilapidated wall today led to the death of three students, aged between 18 and 19,” in Tunisia’s central Sidi Bouzid, said civil defense spokesperson Moez Triaa.

The two injured students were taken to hospital, he said, without providing further details.

According to videos shared on social media, the incident sparked public anger, with local residents staging protests shortly after the wall collapsed.

Tunisia’s UGTT labor union federation called for a nation-wide school strike to protest what it said was “the authorities’ failure to find real and serious solutions to save public schools.”

In a statement, the UGTT blamed the “painful tragedy” on official negligence, accusing the government of abandoning the basic maintenance of school facilities.

Tunisians in interior regions have long deplored socio-economic woes and lack of infrastructure.