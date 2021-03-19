3 tunnels at Swat Motorway inaugurated

F.P. Report

MALAKAND: Three tunnels inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Swat Motorway on Friday. It is being said that these tunnels will play a pivotal role in reducing travel timing.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan also unearthed the plaque on the juncture to mark the inauguration, other than this he also inspected the completed tunnels.

While briefing the prime minister, the FWO DG commented that the 80-km-long Swat Motorway had seven interchanges and three tunnels with length of 1266, 271 and 324 meters.

He presented a 3-D model of Swat Motorway to the prime minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the prime minister was received by KP Chief Minister Mahm-ood Khan and Director General of FWO Major General Kamal Azfar.