KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, a number of countries and global organisations announced more than $200 million in aid to Afghanistan.

Casualties

Last week, nine people were killed and 21 others wounded in separate incidents of violence across the country. One person was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between two tribes in southeastern Khost province.

Local officials said three armed robbers had been killed in a clash with security forces in Jawzjan province. One individual was killed in a clash over a violation of traffic rules in Ghazni. In Nangarhar, one individual was stabbed to death by three assailants.

In Takhar, a husband killed his wife and a father murdered his 19-year-old daughter. Unidentified gunmen stabbed an elderly man to death in the same province. In the previous week, according to sources, seven people had been killed and 11 others injured in various incidents across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would be killed and maimed every week.

Continuation of humanitarian aid

Canada contributed 21 million US dollars to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support vulnerable Afghan populations in Central Asia and Pakistan.

The Norwegian government has pledged $6.7 million in in aid to the in need and refugees returning from Afghans Pakistan after being forcibly deported.

Australia allocated $20 million assistance for Afghan refugees amid sustained humanitarian efforts.

In addition, Japan announced nearly 11 million dollars for the health sector in Afghanistan while the Global Education Partnership Networkpledged $110 million to support Afghan students.

The European Union (EU) contributed 25 million euros in humanitarian aid to the World Food Programme (WFP) for delivering food to needy Afghans.

In the previous week, The United Nations said Cyprus had contributed €98,000 to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

Britin announced £5.5 million assistance for landmine clearance in Afghanistan, the UK Embassy wrote on X: “Britain continues to support HALO’s work in Afghanistan, where our £5.5m funding has already supported the clearance of over 375 football pitches used by Afghan communities.”

Global interaction with IEA

In her briefing to the UN Security Council, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva hailed improved security and counternarcotics in Afghanistan, insisting that nteraction with the caretaker government did not mean legitimisation.

Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong, in a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, said his country respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty and would never interfere in Kabul’s internal affairs.

British Charge d’Affaires Robert Chatterton Dickson, in a meeting with Muttaqi, said the current situation provided a good opportunity for resolving Afghanistan’s economic and political issues and attracting humanitarian assistance.

Girls’ education

Last week, one year of the ban on girls university education was completed.

Some female students called the continuation of restriction harmful for the future of the country, saying they had no problem with observing the Islamic hijab — a divine order. IEA should open the doors of universities to girls within the framework of Islamic law, they demanded.

Also last week, some Afghans launched the National Campaign for Girls’ Education” and asked IEA to lift the curbs on female students before the start of the new academic year.

The interim government has repeatedly said the restrictions on girls’ education are temporary. It says efforts are underway to reopen schools and universities for girls.

Don’t use refugees for political purpose.

December 18, World Refugee Day

Pakistan has forcibly deported more than 500,000 Afghan refugees over the past two months. Iran and Turkey also expel thousands of Afghan refugees daily.

Since IEA’s takeover, more than 2.8 million Afghan refugees have returned from different countrie. However, about seven million Afghans are still living abroad as refugees, according to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Directo- General Ay Pope, stressed the need for the international community’s support to Afghan returnees.

Muttaqi said the issue of refugees should not be treated politically by host countries. He argued refugees were not a burden on host countrie, but contributed significantly to their development and economic growth.

Amy Pope, during her visit to Torkam crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, pledged IOM’s continued support to returnees.

Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s chief spokesman, said over 800,000 Afghan refugees had returned to their homeland since October.

Fazlur Rahman invited to visit Kabul

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Jan Shakib delivered IEA’s invitation to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman at a meeting in Islamabad last week. The Islamic Emirate said the purpose of inviting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief to Afghanistan was to resolve issues between Kabul and Islamabad.