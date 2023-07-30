30 dead, 65 injured in Bajaur Blast during JUI-F worker convention

PESHAWAR (APP): As many as 30 persons were killed and 65 others injured in a big explosion in the worker convention of the JUI-F in Dubai Mor in Khar area, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed here Sunday afternoon.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 also confirmed the increase of the death toll to 35 with more than 65 injured.

The official said that soon after the blast relief operations were in progress with the injured having been shifted to hospital and the officials of the law enforcement and security forces cordoned off the area.

He said among the injured 15 persons were in critical condition and many of the injured are being shifted to Peshawar. Soon after the information, ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Edhi reached the spot, the official said, adding, Rescue 1122 is carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

The death toll might be increased along with dozens of other injured, the official confirmed. He said all the injured are being shifted to the nearest hospital by Rescue 1122.