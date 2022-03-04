30 martyred, over 50 injured as blast hit mosque in Peshawar’s Qisa Khwani Bazaar

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: As many as 30 people were martyred including a policeman and more than 50 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a mosque located in Qisa Khwani Bazar area of Peshawar city, on Friday.

The Police confirmed that the blast occurred inside Jamia Mosque located at Kocha – e – Rasladar Chowk in Qisa Khwani Bazar during Friday prayers, leaving at least 30 people dead.

As per police, two attackers entered the mosque after opening fire at the two policemen who were guarding the mosque. As a result, one of the cops was martyred on the spot, while the other has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital after the blast.

The rescue teams are facing problems in carrying out rescue and relief operations due to narrow streets in the Bazar. An emergency has been imposed at Lady Reading Hospital. The police have cordoned off the area.

PM’s condemnation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terror attack and directed the administration to provide every possible facility to the injured of the blast.

He has also summoned a detailed report into the blast.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed strongly denounced the Peshawar mosque blast and said there was no prior threat alert issued for Peshawar.

Rasheed said we have a number of martyrs. He said international powers want to destabilise peace in Pakistan. Information is being gathered detailed will be shared later.