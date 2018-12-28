30 militants killed in operation

Monitoring Desk

NIELI: At least 30 Taliban insurgents have been killed and the Nieli-Patu highway reopened during a clearing operation in Patu district of Daikundi province on Thursday.

Police chief Brig. Gen. Ghulam Sakhi Ghafoori told Pajhwok Afghan News that security forces carried out counter-insurgency operations in Qakhor, Tamzan Bala and Payeen areas of the district. He said 30 militants were killed and all strategic areas purged of militants during the offensive. The security situation in the district had returned to normal, he claimed.

Provincial intelligence chief Najibullah Shansib said seven notorious commanders were among the fatalities.

Earlier, militants attacked the Tamzan area of the district and more than 10 security personnel were killed and three check-posts overrun. (Pajhwok)