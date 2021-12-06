30 tanks enter Russian military base in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE (Agencies): The 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan received 30 modernized T-72B3M tanks, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the press service of the Central Military District (CVD).

The headquarters of the Central Military District reported: “A batch of thirty modernized T-72B3M tanks with improved combat characteristics entered service with the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan … Equipping the tank with these systems allows the crew to quickly detect and destroy targets.”

Interfax explained: “The T-72B3M is equipped with a new propulsion system, a built-in passive and active protection system, an Aqueduct communication system and a Sosna-U multichannel sighting system with a thermal imager. The vehicle also received a digital ballistic computer and a panoramic commander’s sight. The fighting compartment of the tank was modernized: a 125-mm gun with improved ballistics and an increased resource of the maximum number of shots was installed.

The commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said: “Three motorized rifle battalions have been fully re-equipped with modern combat equipment BMP-2M and BTR-82A, anti-aircraft units received new and all-weather Verba complexes, and Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems were also delivered to the base., sniper rifles ASVK-M “Kord”, AK-12 assault rifles, jet infantry flamethrowers of increased range and power, and equ-ipment of logistic and technical support services.”

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. It is located in two cities – Dushanbe and Bokhtar.

It includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance units, air defense units, RChBZ and communications.