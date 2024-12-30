300 people arrested in Afghanistan for human trafficking charges

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Interior of the Taliban-run government announced that around 300 people, including several women, have been arrested and punished for human trafficking.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, stated on Monday, December 30, that a four-year strategy has been developed to combat human trafficking.

He emphasized that most human traffickers are based outside Afghanistan, and their information has been shared with the governments of Iran and Pakistan.

Last week, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a decree instructing government agencies to fight human trafficking in Afghanistan.

According to the decree, human traffickers will be identified, arrested, and sentenced to one to three years in prison.

He also instructed other ministries, such as the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture, to raise public awareness about the dangers and consequences of human trafficking.

However, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recently reported that human trafficking globally has increased by 14% in 2024. The organization cited poverty, war, and climate change as primary factors driving the rise in human trafficking worldwide.

Afghanistan, along with Syria, remains one of the largest sources of refugees, with many fleeing the dire humanitarian conditions exacerbated by conflict and economic collapse. Additionally, the forced deportation of Afghan refugees by neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan continues, further straining the already vulnerable population.