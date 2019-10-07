30,000 doctors, medical staff inducted in Punjab this year: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday said the department has inducted 30,000 new doctors and the medical staff, in the current fiscal year.

This she stated during her visit to Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology in Gujranwala, here today.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is bringing revolution in the health sector, as at least 7.2million health cards have been distributed among the deserving people in the first phase.

Dr. Rashid said the department is making the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology fully functional by providing 200 beds.

Replying to a query, she said the government is trying its best to overcome the dengue outbreak in the province and the patients are being provided free of cost treatment and the anti-dengue spray is also underway.

She urged Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to take out long march for the Kashmir, as he remained the chairman of the Kashmir Committee.

Shedding the light on the measures being taken by the federal government to control over increasing inflation, the minister said practical steps are being taken to improve the situation. She also lashed out the past government for controlling inflation through ‘temporary measures’.