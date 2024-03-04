30,534 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive since Oct. 7: Ministry

GAZA (AFP) : The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that at least 30,534 people have been killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

A ministry statement said there were 124 fatalities over the past 24 hours, while another 71,980 people have been wounded since the war broke out on October 7.

The death toll comes as mediators and Hamas envoys are in Cairo holding talks for a possible truce.

After weeks of diplomatic efforts, Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been scrambling to lock in a proposed six-week truce in the war between Israel and Hamas before Ramadan starts next week.