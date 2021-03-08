UN seeks leading role for Afghan women in peace

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations seeks a leading role for women in decision making at all levels in Afghanistan’s peace process that is expected to enter a new phase in the coming weeks or months.

UN in its statement on International Women’s Day, says that to give Afghan women a leading role in peace, there they need support from all sectors of society as well as from the government and the international community.

This is also an opportunity to showcase the strengths of Afghanistan’s women leaders in all their diversity, UN says, adding that when today’s women leaders are respected and supported, more girls will be encouraged to follow their path.

“The peace process has brought to the fore strong Afghan women leaders, who have negotiated on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and rallied support in their communities for a peaceful solution to the conflict,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. “Empowering these women and expanding women’s participation will be critical to ensure a just and sustainable peace that protects the rights of all Afghans.”

“Women must be at the front and center of decision-making, to achieve a peace that lasts, for a bright future for all Afghans,” said Aleta Miller, UN Women Representative in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Afghan Women Ambassadors’ Group, a group of representatives from different countries, says that the gains made by women are preserved in a negotiated political settlement.