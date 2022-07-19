31 injured in earthquakes in Paktika

PAKTIKA (TOLOnews): Local officials in Paktika province said that the number of injured in the two earthquakes on Monday in Paktika has spiked to 31.

According to the officials, Monday’s earthquake which hit Barmal, Gayin and Zirook districts of Paktika, caused tens of houses to be destroyed. “Continuous earthquake vibrations are felt in the area where the earthquake occurred. From yesterday afternoon until nine o’clock at night, the Gali area of Gayin district experienced earthquake tremors, and a horrible sound could be heard coming from the mountain,” said Dr. Hekmatullah, Paktika’s Health director. Meanwhile, some residents of Gayin district of Paktika who are living in the open air due to the fear of possible earthquakes, asked the government officials and aid agencies to provide them assistance. “As a result of the earthquakes in the Barmal district of Paktika, thousands of houses are destroyed, now families do not have shelter,” Shams, a resident of Gayin district told TOLOnews.

“Assistance that arrived to Gayin district is not sufficient. We ask the Islamic Emirate and aid agencies to provide us more assistance,” said Assadullah, another resident of Gayin district. The State Ministry for Disaster Management said health and rescue teams have been sent to the area to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people of the earthquake. “More than twenty of our compatriots have suffered injuries as a result of the earthquakes, and more than 600 homes have been destroyed. Our rescue and medical teams have reached the locals,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, spokesman of the ministry.

A month ago an earthquake hit the same district of Paktika province and killed over a thousand people and injured around 2,000.

