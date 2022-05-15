31253 citizens under govt scheme to perform Hajj this year: Minister

ISLAMABAD (NNI): 31253 citizens under the government scheme and 1000 people on special quota will perform Hajj this year.

This was stated by Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood and Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Maulana Asad Mehmood said that Pakistan was given 81132 Hajj quotas, including 60 percent government and 40 percent private Hajj quota from Saudi Arabia while a total of 63604 applications for government Hajj scheme were received through online and selected banks during the stipulated period this year.

The federal minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to fix affordable Hajj expenses for pilgrims. The final Hajj package will be announced after Saudi Arabia’s plan.

“People aged over 65 years cannot perform Hajj.

Hajj directorate is in contact with the Saudi officials while federal minister for religious affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor is also present in Saudi Arabia.”

Maulana Mahmood said that the unsuccessful applicants could receive their fees from the banks.

The religious affairs ministry has finalised arrangements with 81,000 allowed to travel to the Kingdom this year.

The quota for pilgrims has been divided into 60% and 40% for private and government tour operators respectively, it was learnt. Sources added in 2019, 180,000 pilgrims travelled from Pakistan for Hajj.

The sources further shared that Pakistani airlines will be operating Hajj operations and their fare would range between Rs180,000 to Rs280,000.

It has been further recommended to charge Rs945,000 for government-facilitated Hajj while private tour operators will be allowed to charge above Rs1.2 million for the pilgrimage.

They further shared that it would be mandatory for the pilgrims to carry smartphones while it would also be compulsory to have a Saudi SIM and internet package.

It is to be noted that Saudi Arabia has allotted the second-highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan after the Kingdom allowed one million people to perform the holy pilgrimage this year.

Saudi Arabia has allotted the highest quota of Hajj pilgrims to Indonesia, followed by Pakistan.

As many as 81,132 pilgrims would be able to travel to the Kingdom to perform Hajj in 2022.

