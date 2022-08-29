3243 flights made through country’s airport in a year

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said after being the country’s international airport was operational 3,243 flights made in a year.

Mulla Hamidullah Akhundzada, Acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, said that the “Kabul International Airport was destroyed by NATO and American forces, adding that recently restored by the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation with the support of internal experts, and technical cooperation between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He said that Mazar-e-Sharif International Airport was reactivated with the cooperation of Uzbekistan’s technical team.

Acting Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation added that in the last one year, 3243 flights have been made carrying a total of 369,631 passengers have been transferred inside and outside the country, and more than 4.5 billion Afghanis have been collected through the provision of services.

The road transport regulation law has been revised according to Islamic Sharia and international and national standards, and regulations have been designed and compiled in the sector, said the Deputy of the Ministry.

According to him, talks are underway on with several reputable international companies for the management and control of Afghanistan’s airspace.

He said, about 15,000 transit flights were made in the skies of Afghanistan last year, and as a result, about 10 million US dollars were earned.

In the meeting, Engineer Hafiz Siddiqullah Abid, Deputy Ministry said: “Based on the transportation agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan, transportation services will be started soon on the route of Jalalabad-Peshawar and Kandahar-Kaveeta.”

He said that the new leadership of the Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation has worked on joint agreements in order to provide better transportation services and more coordination with neighboring countries, and intends to join the relevant conventions.

Later, Ghulam Jilani Wafa, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Civil Aviation, said: In order to provide standard services in the country’s international airports, two major projects in the sector of aviation security and ground handling services have been contracted with the Gak company, and through these contracts, approximately job opportunities have been provided for 900 people.

Haseebullah Soroush, deputy of aviation security and inspection policy, said: that the road transport regulation law has been revised in accordance with Islamic Sharia and international and national standards, and regulations have been drafted and compiled in this field.

