‘327,000 Afghans returned from Pakistan since mid-September’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan said that since mid-September, a “staggering 327.4K undocumented Afghans” have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Daniel Endres expressed concerns over the situation of immigrants returning from Pakistan and said that these people are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including water, food, and shelter.

“It’s a huge challenge for us to respond to the returnees from Pakistan at this very moment. And huge numbers are coming. And it’s very important that we can find, first of all, a temporary solution, give them cash grants, food, and water,” the OCHA humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan said.

some refugees who have just returned to the country from Pakistan complain about the lack of shelter and basic life facilities.

“We returned here but we don’t have money, shelter, the weather is cold, and we also have children,” said Abdul Satar, a returned refugee.

“We do not have any shelter and it’s a big challenge for us,” said Najibullah, a returned refugee.

“We are happy about aid, but we don’t have any shelter, we need shelter in this cold weather,” said Shafiqa, a returned refugee.

Earlier, some refugees deported from Pakistan, who have been relocated in temporary camps, asked the current government to speed up the process of registration and distribution of aid.