33 Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Pak-Iran border

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Frontier Corps (FC) on Wednesday apprehended 33 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Pakistan-Iran border illegally in a joint operation near Taftan.

According to official sources, the operation was conducted in the Mashkil area of Chagai district, a remote border region in Balochistan, known for being a key transit route for irregular migration.

The arrested individuals had reportedly entered Pakistan on valid visit visas during the months of June and July. However, they later attempted to cross into Iran without proper documentation or legal clearance.

Security personnel stopped the group as they tried to move through an unfrequented route near the border. When questioned, the individuals failed to provide satisfactory legal travel documents permitting their entry into Iran.

“All 33 individuals were taken into custody at the spot and handed over to the FIA for further investigation,” a security official said.

“Initial findings suggest the group may have been part of a human trafficking network operating across the border.”