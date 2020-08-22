33 corona cases reported

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The MoPH reported 33 new cases COVID-19 out of 207 samples tested.

The MoPH reported 335 recoveries and no deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 100,351 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 8,519 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the MoPH. The number of total cases is now 37,894, the total reported deaths is 1,385, and the total recoveries is 27,990.

The cases were reported in Herat (24), Takhar (2), Badghis (4), Kunduz (1) and Ghor (2) provinces.

This comes as Integrity Watch Afghanistan, a Kabul-based monitoring organization, in a report on Thursday said the Ministry of Public Health lacks a proper data collection system and a proper response mechanism to the fight against the coronavirus in the country.