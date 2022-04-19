33-member ‘coalition cabinet’ takes oath

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 33-member federal cabinet comprising members from the mainstream political parties of the country took oath on Tuesday at a swearing-in ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the cabinet members – 30 federal ministers and three state ministers, a week after he took oath from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the head of the government.

Besides PM Shehbaz Sharif, the event was attended by senior politicians including Bilawal Bhutto, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers and government officials. Balochistan National Party stayed away from becoming part of the coalition cabinet.

