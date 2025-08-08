33 terrorists trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan killed in Zhob

F.P. Report

ZHOB: Security forces killed 33 terrorists linked to the Indian-sponsored group Fitna-ul-Khawarij during a major operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists were attempting to infiltrate into Pakistan on the night of August 7–8 when their movement was detected in the Sambaza area.

Terrorist infiltration attempt foiled

ISPR said Pakistani troops responded swiftly and precisely, engaging the militants before they could cross the border. The engagement resulted in the killing of 33 terrorists, with no reported casualties on the security forces’ side.

“A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site,” the statement added.

Sanitisation and follow-up operations

A sanitization operation is underway in the region to track down and eliminate any remaining terrorists in the vicinity. The military emphasized its “resolute and unwavering commitment” to defending Pakistan’s borders and eradicating the threat of foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Pakistan’s top leadership has lauded the bravery and skill of security forces after they successfully foiled a major terrorist infiltration attempt in Zhob, Balochistan, killing 33 militants. Officials say the operation has dealt a heavy blow to Indian-sponsored terrorism in the region.

PM commends forces’ courage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Army and other security agencies for their decisive action, saying the soldiers risked their lives to protect the country’s sovereignty.

“We are determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces,” he stated, calling the operation a clear message to enemies of peace. He said the militants’ “nefarious designs” were thwarted through timely intelligence and swift action.

President Zardari: Nation proud of brave soldiers

President Asif Ali Zardari also paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army, describing their courage and precision as “a matter of national pride.”

“Every attempt to infiltrate Pakistani soil will be met with a befitting reply. Pakistan will eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism,” Zardari declared, reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance policy.

Balochistan CM: Terrorism will be uprooted

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti saluted the “valiant soldiers” who, he said, sent the terrorists “to hell.” He emphasized that the people of Balochistan remain united against the enemies of peace.

Bugti vowed that not only the attackers but also their facilitators will face justice, adding, “Every obstacle to the province’s peace and prosperity will be removed.”