33,000 Work permits issued: Afghan citizens urge job opportunities

KABUL (TOLOnews): Officials at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs say that 33,000 work permits have been issued in the past three months.

Samiullah Ebrahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, said that during this period, 21,000 people were employed in government offices, while nearly 10,000 others found jobs in the private sector.

“Work permits were issued to 21,567 of our compatriots in Emirate offices, 9,809 people in the private sector, and 1,920 foreign nationals,” he added.

Poverty and unemployment have remained persistent challenges in Afghanistan for years. Some residents of the capital are calling for the creation of more job opportunities in the country.

Faheem, a 27-year-old street vendor trying to provide for his family, appealed to the Islamic Emirate: “My request is that the government should create job opportunities for us. Jobs should be provided based on each person’s education. I work as a street vendor from morning until evening and can’t even earn 200 afghani a day.”

Economic experts have also emphasized the need to improve access to jobs by attracting both domestic and foreign investment in the country.

Abdul Nasir Rashtya, an economic expert, said: “The esteemed Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs should work to provide job opportunities for Afghan workers abroad. On the other hand, since Afghanistan unfortunately lacks skilled and professional workers, efforts should be made to bring in foreign professionals.”

Previously, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced plans to create 1.5 million jobs in various sectors over the next five years.