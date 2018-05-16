34 dead, 864 houses destroyed in recent floods

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 34 people have been killed and 864 appartments destroyed in recent flash floods across the country, State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management (SMNM) said on Tuesday.

A statement from the SMNM received by Pajhwok Afghan News sadi that the floods were flown in Samangan, Takhar, Kapisa, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Badghis, Panjsher and Ghazni provinces over the last one week.

The source said four other people were wounded, 600 livestock lost and 100 acres of farmland damaged in the floods.

Some affected people in Parwan and Sar-I-Pul provinces have received aid and cash money, the statement said.

SMNM said that a survey for identifying affected families in the mentioned provinces was underway and those who suffered losses or displaced as result of the floods would receive aid.

