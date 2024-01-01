35 Pakistani pilgrims died during Hajj

RIYADH (AFP): At least 35 Pakistanis have lost their lives while performing Hajj this year due to extreme weather conditions, the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed on Thursday. The death toll from this year’s Hajj has exceeded 1,000, an AFP tally said on Thursday, more than half of them unregistered worshippers who performed the pilgrimage in extreme heat.

Fatalities have been reported by Egypt, Pakistan, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia, and Iraq. Director General of Pakistan’s Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro said that as of 4pm on June 18, a total of 35 Pakistani deaths had been reported — 20 in Makkah, six in Madina, four in Mina, three in Arafat, and two in Muzdalifah.

“Due to a temperature of 50°C, this was a tough Hajj,” the official said. Soomro also dismissed social media claims of leaving the pilgrims “helpless”. “We trust the Saudi government’s information and we confirm it ourselves as well, whenever there’s a death. We are informed.”

Meanwhile, the ministry added that under the Saudi government’s rules, they seek permission from the heirs of the family for burial. “After bathing [the body], funeral prayers are offered here and burial takes place in Saudi Arabia.” In case the family wants the body back, it said, arrangements are made to send it to Pakistan.

Media reports suggest that friends and family of missing Hajj pilgrims are searching hospitals and pleading online for news, fearing the worst. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must complete it at least once. Its timing is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, shifting forward each year in the Gregorian calendar.

For the past several years the mainly outdoor rituals have fallen during the sweltering Saudi summer. Indonesia, which had around 240,000 pilgrims, raised its death toll to 183, according to the ministry of religious affairs, compared with 313 deaths recorded last year. Deaths have also been confirmed by Malaysia, India, Jordan, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia, Sudan and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. In many cases, authorities have not specified the cause.

Meanwhile, friends and family members have been searching for pilgrims who are still missing. On Wednesday, they scoured hospitals and pleaded online for news, fearing the worst during the scorching temperatures. Two diplomats told AFP on Thursday that Saudi authorities had begun the burial process for dead pilgrims, which involves cleaning up the bodies, putting them in white burial cloth and taking them to be interred in individual graves.

“The burial is done by the Saudi authorities. They have their own system so we just follow that,” said one diplomat, who pointed out that his country was working to notify loved ones of the dead as best it could. The other diplomat said that given the number of fatalities, it would be impossible to notify many families ahead of time, especially in Egypt which accounts for so many of the dead.

Saudi Arabia has not provided information on fatalities, though it reported more than 2,700 cases of “heat exhaustion” on Sunday alone. Last year, various countries reported more than 300 deaths during the Haj, mostly Indonesians. The timing of the Haj moves back about 11 days each year in the Gregorian calendar, meaning that next year it will take place earlier in June, potentially in cooler conditions.

A 2019 study by the journal Geophysical Research Letters said because of climate change, heat stress for Haj pilgrims will exceed the “extreme danger threshold” from 2047 to 2052 and 2079 to 2086, “with increasing frequency and intensity as the century progresses”.