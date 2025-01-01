36 FIA officers sacked over ‘involvement’ in Greece boat tragedy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least 36 Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers have been sacked from their services due to their alleged involvement in the Greece boat tragedy.

As per details, 13 FIA officials were found guilty of involvement in human smuggling, and cases have been registered against them.

The FIA Director-General, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, oversaw the inquiry and ordered the dismissal of the 36 officers, including four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two ASIs, five head constables, and 14 constables.

The FIA Director-General stated that officials found guilty of negligence and involvement in illegal activities have no place in the organization. He assured that disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible for the boat tragedy.

The development came after an investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL).

According to sources, 19 FIA officers from Faisalabad Airport, three from Sialkot Airport, two from Lahore Airport, two from Islamabad Airport, and five from Quetta Airport have been implicated in the scandal.

The FIA decided to put the names of all 31 officers on the passport control list, effectively banning them from traveling abroad.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, has revealed that the 31 officers were involved in smuggling people onto the ship that sank off the coast of Greece, resulting in significant loss of life.

At least five Pakistanis who were being smuggled died in the Greece boat tragedy which later climbed to nine as the authorities found four more bodies of Pakistani nationals.