36 more people died from Corona in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In the last 24 hours, 36 people have died from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the health department said here on Saturday. He said with this 36 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2832. He informed that 1061 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 14480.

However, he said, 919 patients of Corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and with thus the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 88,239.

As far Peshawar, he informed that 362 new cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours and now the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 42,039. The death toll from Corona in the last 24 hours in Peshawar has risen to 18, the official of the health department said.

He said with 18 more deaths, the total number of death toll reached to 1483 people from corona in Peshawar. He disclosed that 7,709 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar reached to 392, said Spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim on Saturday.

He said the number of patients admitted at coronavirus wards was recorded at 392 with 28 being treated at ICU. He said 392 beds have been allocated for the coronavirus patients at the hospital adding numbers of these beds were being increased on a daily basis owing to the inflow of patients.