37,000 exam papers go missing from KP medical faculty

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: A major scandal has rocked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Faculty as it has been revealed that over 37,000 exam papers from two separate examinations held in March and September last year have gone missing. The secrecy department of the faculty reportedly has no record of these papers, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability within the institution.

Adding to the controversy, several official vehicles have also disappeared from the faculty’s possession. In response to these alarming revelations, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the faculty has issued three urgent directives, demanding the retrieval of all missing records and assets within 24 hours. However, no significant action has been taken yet, leaving the future of thousands of students in jeopardy.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Faculty is responsible for issuing degrees and handling the affiliation and registration of paramedical staff in the province. Reports indicate that complaints regarding administrative mismanagement have been surfacing for a long time, but this latest scandal has sent shockwaves through the provincial health department.

A senior official from the health department disclosed that the issue came to light when the current Director General of Health Services was replaced as the faculty’s CEO, and the charge was handed over to the Additional Director General Monitoring and Evaluation. During the record inspection, it was discovered that over 37,000 candidates who sat for exams in March and September 2024 had no official records, their answer sheets were missing, and even crucial IT systems were not fully accessible.

In a formal communication, the CEO instructed the in-charge of the conduct system, the secrecy section, the admin and finance section, and the IT section to provide all missing exam papers, answer sheets, and superintendent files related to the March and September 2024 paramedics’ exams within 24 hours.

Additionally, another directive was sent to the former CEO, highlighting the unauthorized retention of three faculty-owned vehicles, including a 2024 Toyota Corolla Grande, a 2006 Suzuki Van, and a 2013 Toyota Corolla. The former CEO was urged to return the vehicles immediately to avoid operational disruptions.

A third notice addressed the issue of critical IT system credentials, including the Management Information System (MIS), Institute Web Portal, and software for paper generation and marks entry, which are reportedly still under the former CEO’s control. Despite verbal requests, these digital assets have not been handed over, leading to severe operational challenges, delays in question paper preparation, and disruptions in student services.

The public and stakeholders are now demanding immediate intervention from the provincial government to investigate the matter and take swift action against those responsible for this alarming mismanagement.