3,757 kanals of land retrieved during anti-encroachment drive in Lahore: Report

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A recent report released by the district administration of Lahore has stated that 3,757 kanals of land was retrieved during the on-going anti-encroachment drive in the provincial capital.

According to the report, the land that has been retrieved is worth more than Rs16 billion.

During the operation, 182 kanals of land belonging to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), 354 kanals of land belonging to forest department and 663 kanals of land belonging to the Ring Road Authority were retrieved, the report stated.

Further, the spokesman shared that 2,556 kanals of land belonging to the revenue department and two kanals of land belonging to the National Highway Authority was also retrieved.

The spokesman added the operation is underway in five tehsils against land mafia.

The drive against land mafia and illegal encroachments in Lahore was launched a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List.

During the first two days of the operation, the LDA demolished the furniture market of land grabber Mansha Bomb and retrieved over 25 showrooms and 20 commercial plots in the market located at the PIA road.

Advertisements