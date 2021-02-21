38 deaths , 1,329 new cases by coronavirus reported in Pakistan in one day

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 38 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 571,174. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,601 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,329 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 255,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 167,345 in Punjab 70,886 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,402 in Islamabad, 18,979 in Balochistan, 9,777 in Azad Kashmir and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 571,174 24,466 534,107 94 % 12,601 2 %

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 9,777 551 8,938 91 % 288 3 % Islamabad 43,402 1,635 41,279 95 % 488 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,951 28 4,821 97 % 102 2 % Balochistan 18,979 83 18,697 99 % 199 1 % KPK 70,886 2,169 66,685 94 % 2,032 3 % Sindh 255,834 12,754 238,792 93 % 4,288 2 % Punjab 167,345 7,246 154,895 93 % 5,204 3 %

Furthermore 5,204 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,288 in Sindh, 2,032 in KP, 488 in Islamabad, 286 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,686,242 coronavirus tests and 41,395 in the last 24 hours. 534,107 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,616 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News