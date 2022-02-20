38 Muslims sentenced to death in fake charge of Ahmadabad blasts case

NEW DELHI (NNI): A special court that heard the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case sentenced death to 38 persons of the 49 persons under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 302 of the Act.

A series of blast incidents happened on July 26, 2008, which killed dozens in Ahmadabad of Indian BJP governed state Gujarat.

The BJP police and agency arrested Muslims, most of them were students and businessmen, hailing from different states of India in the case. The 11 Muslims were sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

With 49 people found guilty by the trial court in a single instance, this becomes the case with the highest number In India history since its Independence.

The total number of persons in the case were 78, but as per what Special Judge AR Patel claimed found 49 of them guilty under various offences, including murder, sedition and waging war against the state as well as offences under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substance Act were imposed on them.

On 26 July 2008, 22 bombs went off in the city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat leaving 56 dead and as many as 200 others injured.

The Gujarat Police had filed 35 FIRs in the case, but when a speedy trial began at the special court, these FIRs were merged into one.

The trial went on for 13 years and the verdict was eventually passed on 8 February declaring 28 of the 78 innocent persons

acquitted.

Eleven of those acquitted are already out on bail while 17 others are behind bars facing other criminal cases charged by Guajrat police on them.