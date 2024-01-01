39 massacred in gun attack on passenger cars’ convoy in Kurram

F.P. Report

LOWER KURRAM: A deadly attack on passenger vehicles travelling between Parachinar and Peshawar left 39 people dead and 50 others injured in the Manduri Dad Kamar and Char Khel areas of Lower Kurram on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when two convoys, one belonging to the Tori Bangash tribes heading to Peshawar and another travelling in the opposite direction to Parachinar, were ambushed by armed assailants. According to police and hospital sources, the attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicles, leaving a scene of devastation.

The injured include two women, with 21 of the victims transported to CMH and another 28 taken to Alizai Tehsil Hospital for treatment. Tribal leader Jalal Bangash revealed that many passengers remain trapped in the area and called for urgent rescue operations.

“We have been pleading with the government for over a month and a half to ensure the safety of transportation routes,” said Bangash. “Dozens of passengers are still stranded, and immediate action is needed to prevent further loss of life.”

The incident has sparked outrage among local leaders and residents, who criticized the government’s failure to secure the volatile region despite repeated warnings.

Allama Tajmal Hussain, another tribal leader, condemned the attack, recalling that just two weeks ago, over 100,000 people participated in a peaceful march from Parachinar to Peshawar and Islamabad to protest unsafe travel conditions.

“Our peaceful protests fell on deaf ears,” he lamented. “Although the government started organizing convoys for security, no effective measures were implemented, resulting in tragedies like today’s incident.”

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud stated that convoys were introduced on October 12 following a similar incident involving the Muqbal tribes. The route had been closed for general traffic due to security concerns, with all movement restricted to escorted convoys.

However, despite these precautions, the deadly attack highlights the continuing threat in the region. Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators or ascertain their motives.

As anger and grief sweep through Kurram, tribal leaders and residents demand immediate action to rescue stranded passengers and address longstanding security concerns.

President Zardari condemns attack

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident of firing on passenger vehicles in Kurram district.

In his statement, the President expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the firing in Kurram.

Attacking innocent passengers is a very cowardly and inhumane act, the President said and added those responsible for the attack on innocent civilians should be punished.

The President condoled with the bereaved families.

The President stressed on the need to provide timely medical aid to the injured and take action against those responsible.

Interior Minister Naqvi condemns Kurram firing

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident of firing on passenger vehicles in Uchat area of ??Kurram district.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives due to firing.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi said those who target innocent people deserve no exception.

All sympathies are with the bereaved families, Mohsin Naqvi said.

Courtesy: 24News