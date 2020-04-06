39 Taliban killed, injured in airstrikes

KABUL (Khaama Press): A series of airstrikes killed or wounded at least 39 Taliban militants in southern Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, the Afghan military said.

The 205th Atal Corps in a statement said the Afghan forces conducted an airstrike to defend against a Taliban attack in Tarinkot city of Uruzgan, killing 6 Taliban militants and wounding 2 others.

The statement further added that a similar airstrike killed 6 Taliban militants and wounded 4 others in Khas Uruzgan district of the province.

The security forces had earlier conducted airstrike in Arghandab district of Zabul province which killed 21 Taliban militants.

The 205th Atal Corps said all three airstrikes were carried out for defense purposes only as the militants were planning to launch attacks in the two provinces.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the airstrikes so far.

Airstrike destroys key Taliban compound in Balkh province:

The Afghan military has released a video which shows a precision airstrike against a key Taliban compound in northern Balkh province.

The 209th Shaheen Corps in a statement said the Afghan Air Force carried out the airstrike after receiving information regarding the compound in Chemtal district.

The statement further added that the Taliban militants were planning an attack against the Afghan forces.

The airstrike killed 11 Taliban militants and wounded at least 6 others, the 209th Shaheen Corps said, adding that the airstrike also destroyed the compound of Taliban.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far.

This comes as the Taliban militants are continuously attempting to launch attacks against the Afghan forces despite ongoing efforts to find a negotiated political settlement to end the war.