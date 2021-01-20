3G, 4G services finally come to South Waziristan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On January 20th, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a historical announcement of providing 3G and 4G services in once militarized South Waziristan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced saying that the launch of high-speed 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan to prompt technological development of the tribal districts.

He gave this statement while distributing cheque under Kamyad Jawan Programme. He also addressed the notable tribal people present in the ceremony, saying that launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.

During his address, he called the youth of Pakistan as its “biggest asset” and stressed that technical education would help youth of tribal areas to gain capabilities to meet the challenges of contemporary world.

The Prime Minister also commented that in past the internet access in South Waziristan was denied because of the security situation with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.

During his address Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that after discussion with Army Chief Ge-neral Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt.Gen. Faiz Hameed on security clearance, it was decided to launch the services to facilitate the residents, particularly students as most educational institutions had initiated online classes.

While talking about the vision of his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the vision of his government was to uplift the underprivileged areas of South Waziristan and provide best opportunities to the local population in education, health and employment.

Peeking into the militarized past of South Waziristan, Prime Minister expressed great regret saying that tribal areas suffered massively due to militancy in the past and said it was the time to compensate the-m by offering them facilities in all spheres of life.