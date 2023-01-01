4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit East of Kabul in Afghanistan early on Wednesday.

The earthquake 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 85 km east of the capital city of Kabul, the National Center for Seismology of India reported (NCS).

The quake’s epicentre was 85 km east of Kabul in the country, and the tremor was felt around 4:49 local time with a depth of 10 Km.

So far, no damage to property or casualties has been reported.

Last week, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked Afghanistan, and the tremors were felt in neighbouring countries, Tajikistan, and India.

In the earthquake, more than ten people were killed, 25 were injured across Afghanistan and Pakistan, and several houses were destroyed.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake epicentre was the Jurm district of Badakhshan, with a depth of 180 Km.

In the earthquake, more than 665 houses were destroyed in several provinces, including Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunar.

Afghanistan is close to the Chamman fault, and the county is prone to disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and avalanches.