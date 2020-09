Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the quake struck the Jammu and Kashmir union territory at 12.02 pm.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage to property or loss of lives.

The latest quake came days after 3.6 magnitude earthquake which had occurred in the Union Territory on 22 September.