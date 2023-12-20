4-day polio vaccination campaign commenced

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan has announced that a four-day polio vaccination campaign has begun in various areas of the eastern zone and will continue until December 28th.

The ministry stated on Sunday, December 24th through a press release, that the campaign in 42 districts of the eastern zone, which are at serious risk of the polio virus, will continue from December 23rd to 29th, targeting children under the age of 10.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, more than 8.8 million children will receive the polio vaccine in collaboration with the ministry and international partners in different regions of the country.

Furthermore, Qalandar Abad, the acting Minister of Public Health, has described the positive cases of polio as “worrying” and has emphasized the need to eradicate it in the country.

This comes at a time when the World Health Organization announced yesterday that the risk of children contracting the virus has increased after the return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan.

According to the organization’s report, no new positive cases of the polio virus have been registered in Afghanistan in the past four months.

However, there is now an increased threat following the return of migrants.

It is noteworthy that Afghanistan and Pakistan are the two countries in the world where the polio virus continues to threaten the lives of children.