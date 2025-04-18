4 Khwarij killed in Swat intelligence operation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed four Khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Swat, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Swat district on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, resultantly four khwarij were killed, ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the military’s media wing noted.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, ISPR added.

Earlier, 11 khawarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.