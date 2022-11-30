4 killed in suicide blast near Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Four individuals, including a police officer and three civilians, died in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, officials said. The media coordinator for the Balochistan Health Department, Dr Waseem Baig, confirmed the number of fatalities.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Dr Baig said 27 others, including 20 policemen and four civilians, were injured in the attack. Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told reporters at the site of the attack that the explosion took place near a police truck which was on its way to provide security to polio workers.

“Due to the impact [of the blast], the vehicle toppled and fell into a ditch,” he stated. The official said that a total of three vehicles were hit in the blast — the police truck, a Suzuki Mehran and a Toyota Corolla. “Looking at the crime scene and given that the truck toppled, it is estimated that 25 kilogrammes of explosives were used [in the blast].”

Mahesar added that the wounded have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta. The official later told media that the deceased civilians included a child and a woman. This was corroborated Dawn.com’s reporter at the scene. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Today’s blast comes a day after the militant group called off its ceasefire with the government and asked its combatants to carry out attacks across the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo have strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expessed sympthathies with the bereaved families.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said such nefarious designs would not be allowed to harm the country’s commitment to eliminate the disease. They expressed their resolve to continue efforts till the complete end of polio. President Alvi paid tribute to the efforts of health workers and police personnel for saving the children of the country from the crippling disease. He prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of the deceased and for the early recovery of the wounded.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said polio workers across the country were fulfilling their responsibilities without caring about their lives. He stressed that eliminating polio virus from the country was amongst the top priorities of the government and vowed not to rest until polio was completely eradicated.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has also denounced the incident of explosion at Baleli check-post in Balochistan. In a statement on Wednesday, he said a detailed report has been sought from Balochistan government regarding the incident. He said the nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo pledged to counter the “cowardly act”. “All those involved in this incident and their facilitators will be brought under the law,” he added.

