4 labourers from Punjab gunned down in Kalat

F.P. Report

KALAT: Four labourers from Punjab were gunned down by the firing of some unknown assailants in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Saturday. According to Levies officials, the tragic incident took place at Mangochar area of Kalat.

The deceased were working on a tube well when they were attacked, said the security officials. Sources revealed that three of the deceased workers were from Sadiqabad, while one hailed from Rahim Yar Khan. The workers had traveled from Sadiqabad to Khuzdar for drilling work. The victims were later identified as Munawar, Zeeshan, Amin and Dilawar.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased said that the bodies were shifted to a hospital in Quetta for autopsy. According to security sources, heavy firing remained continued between the forces and terrorists.

A statement from Kalat DC retired Captain Jamil Baloch said “unknown assailants opened fire and killed four laborers” in the Malangzai area of Kalat’s Mangochar city around 2:30pm.

It said there was one survivor and the five individuals, residents of Sadiqabad, were working as borewell drillers. The DC added that Levies personnel reached the site and the bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Mande Haji for medical examination.