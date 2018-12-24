4 people injured in Kabul car-bombing

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four people were injured in a car-bombing on Martyrs and Disabled Secretariat on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The incident happened at around 3:00 pm in the limits of 16th police district, police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

He said the assailants exploded an explosive-laden vehicle in front of the government facility and later entered the building and started firing gun shots.

Wahid Majroh, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said four injured had been shifted to the hospitals from the site of the blast.

An eyewitness said gun shots were heard after two powerful blasts.