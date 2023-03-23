4 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) : Four soldiers died when their helicopter crashed Sunday in Colombia’s Choco province.

In a statement, the army said the military helicopter crashed into a forest area in Quibdo.

“A few minutes ago, an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdo while carrying out supply tasks,” President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter.

“I have given the order to the authorities to move immediately to the area to deal with the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened,” he said.

A short while later, Petro announced the news of the deaths.

“It is with sadness that I am sorry to report that there were no survivors in the helicopter crash in Quibdo,” he said.

He offered his condolences to the families of the soldiers.

According to local media, the military helicopter was returning from an operation and crashed due to a mechanical failure.