40 militants eliminated in countrywide operations: MoD

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Wednesday said 40 militants had been killed and nine others wounded in clearing operations across the country over the past 24 hours.

A statement from the ministry said the security forces conducted 21 joint clearing operations, including 213 commando raids and eight airstrike, against the insurgents nationwide.

It added during the operations 40 militants were killed and nine others wounded. Eight fighters were killed and three wounded in the capital of central Uruzgan province.

Another eight fighters were killed and two of their vehicles destroyed in the Adraskan district of western Herat province. Six rebels were eliminated Faryab, five Zabul province and four in Farah.

Three guerrillas were killed and two wounded in Balkh, three killed in Greshk and two Daesh fighters put to death in Nangarhar, the statement concluded.

