40 per cent increase in honey production in Badghis

BADGHIS (TOLOnews): The Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Badghis said that they have had a 40 percent increase in honey production this year.

In addition, this department said that in the current year, the production of honey in the province has reached five tons.

“Compared with last year, we have had a 30 to 40 percent increase, in the last year 4 tons of honey have been produced, but in the current year we harvested 5 tons of honey,” said Abdulhalim, Halim Zad, livestock promotion director of the Department of Agriculture in Badghis.

The beekeepers said they are happy with the increase of their products in Badghis.

“We started investing with 20,000 in this section and I had two beehives and now I have 35 beehives,” said Sayed Ibrahim, the owner of a bee farm.

“It has been four years that I have been working on it, and I am satisfied with my work,” said Shafiq Ullah, another owner of a bee farm.

According to officials of the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Badghis, more than 100 honey-producing areas are active, and the price of one kilogram of honey is 500 to 1200 afghani right now.

