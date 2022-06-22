40 years of wrongdoings cannot be cleared in a short period of time: Murtaza

F.P. Report

KARACHI Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that 40 years of wrongdoings cannot be cleared in a short period of time.

“Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is trying to rectify the shortcomings of the past by working in good faith. Drainage is being cleaned at 34 places in Karachi. Billions of rupees are being spent to make parks open public spaces in different areas, the Administrator expressed these views while addressing media persons at Arshi Park after inaugurating three renovated parks in Orangi Town here.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmad Jan, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers werealso present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that there was a two acre plot in the place of Arshi Park in Orangi Town area on which debris and garbage were lying.

“Today this place is offering a beautiful and lush view, it is a pleasant change, he added.

He said that family parks in Orangi Town Sector 1-D and Data Nagri Park in Naseem Nagar Sector 7-C have also been restored and opened to the public today which has provided better recreational facilities to the people of the area near their residence.

He said that greening and improvement of open spaces including important and big parks of the city is the top priority.

“We are improving Bagh Ibn e Qasim, Safari Park, Hill Park and Burns Garden. Drainage works are underway at 30 to 35 places in Karachi which will help in drainage of rain water,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the condition of Frere Hall was very bad, the fountain and lights have been repaired to restore this historic building built in 1865 and its original condition.

“These buildings are the property of the city. They need to be repaired. Every effort is made to make the transportation system in the city better and more comprehensive so as to reduce fuel consumption and reduce travel time,” he added. He said that use plastic bags have been banned and in the first phase, the shopkeepers are being persuaded to support the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in this task and save the city from this problem which has been facing it for years.