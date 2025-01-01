400 artists, 65 countries: World Art Dubai returns in April

DUBAI: World Art Dubai, the region’s most accessible retail art fair, is returning from April 17-20, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 400 artists and galleries from 65+ countries. The 11th edition promises four days of art, entertainment, and a chance for up-and-coming artists to reach an exciting new global audience.

As WAD continues to evolve, its impact is reflected in the growing number of artists and galleries returning year after year. With an increasing roster of repeat exhibitors, the fair has established itself as more than just an event — it is a thriving global art community. Artists and galleries recognize the platform’s ability to connect them with collectors, industry leaders, and new creative opportunities, reinforcing WAD’s reputation as a must-attend destination for artistic discovery and collaboration.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global cultural hub, the art fair plays a pivotal role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and expanding public access to art. This year introduces two major additions to elevate the visitor and exhibitor experience:

VIP Preview — an exclusive, invite-only event offering first access to connect art collectors and commercial buyers directly with artists.

Hosted Buyer Program — A tailored matchmaking initiative for collectors and exhibitors ensuring strategic, interest-driven interactions for art acquisitions.

Asma Al-Sharif, assistant vice president at exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “World Art Dubai remains a key platform for artistic exchange, uniting global artists, galleries, and collectors. We are excited to return another year, and unveil new initiatives that enhance engagement and accessibility, making this our most dynamic edition yet. We look forward to welcoming the global art community to Dubai for an inspiring celebration of creativity and culture.”

This year’s fair strengthens its international reach by including new pavilions representing Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Australia, and Estonia. With Zimbabwe’s vibrant modern art, Mongolia’s nomadic culture, Australia’s bold murals, and Mexico’s mirror sculptures, this expansion allows visitors to experience a broader spectrum of global art, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation. These additions contribute to WAD’s mission of showcasing diverse artistic voices and fostering a global exchange of ideas.

Additionally, the Emirati and the Philippines pavilions make their debut, spotlighting the regional artistry and positioning local and Southeast Asian artists’ talent and cultural heritage of these regions. The expansion of existing pavilions, including those from Turkiye and the UAE, underscores the fair’s growing influence as a premier international art fair, attracting a wider audience of collectors, designers, and industry professionals.

As a strategic partner, Dubai Culture will present an inspiring program featuring live art demonstrations, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and youth art initiatives.

Taking place at the close of Dubai’s four-month-long art season, WAD 2025 promises an exhilarating showcase of creativity. This year’s event features a curated mix of new attractions and returning favorites:

The Textile Hub — A new dedicated space celebrating the craftsmanship and storytelling power of textiles, featuring live demonstrations, workshops, and interactive exhibits.

Public Art Initiative with One Central — For the first time, large-scale installations will transform Dubai’s urban landscape, ensuring that the fair’s artistic influence extends beyond its footprint at DWTC, democratizing access to art.

Artist in Residence Program — The program returns to promote Dubai as a cultural hub, offering international exhibitors the chance to create and showcase their work here.

WAD Around the World — China is the fair’s Country of Honor for 2025, with a dedicated pavilion of traditional and contemporary Chinese art and live cultural performances.

Courtesy: arabnews