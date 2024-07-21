4,000 Afghan migrants deported

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has reported the deportation of nearly four thousand Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan. On Monday, the Ministry announced that 3,775 Afghan migrants had been expelled from Iran and Pakistan.

The Ministry’s statement notes that the expelled individuals entered the country on July 21 through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala Herat, and Silk border crossings.

According to border management information from the mentioned provinces, 40 families, totaling 231 individuals, returned through the Torkham border; 58 families, totaling 275 individuals, returned through the Spin Boldak border from Pakistan; 1,329 individuals came through the Islam Qala border in Herat; and 1,940 individuals from Iran returned via the Silk border in Nimroz.

Recently, both Pakistan and Iran have expedited the expulsion of Afghan migrants who do not have legal residency documents in these countries. Despite reactions regarding the expulsion of Afghan migrants, Pakistan has continued the process of deportation.

The plight of Afghan migrants has become increasingly dire as they face the dual challenges of displacement and the harsh conditions of their return. Many are arriving in Afghanistan with limited resources and support, exacerbating an already difficult situation.

This influx of returnees places additional strain on local resources and infrastructure, compounding the humanitarian crisis in the region. The international community’s response to this crisis will be crucial in addressing the immediate needs of these individuals and supporting their reintegration into Afghan society.