400,000cc blood collected on day of Ashura

KABUL (Khaama Press): Ministry of Public Health announced 400,000 cubic centimeters of blood is stored in its facilities, as Afghans volunteered to donate blood on Ashura – 10th of Muharram-ul- Haram.

The health ministry in a press release Monday said that its administration launched a campaign on blood donation, as they reached dozens of volunteers in the Afghan capital.

The campaign received some 415,500ccs of blood in Kabul, the statement said, as they covered multiple areas in city, including Hussainiya congregation halls, Mosques, Blood Banks and hospitals.

A number of Afghan political figures have also participated the campaign to motivate the public in this regard, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry emphasized on standardized collection and storage of the blood in the Blood Banks.

Each year, public participates in campaigns on blood donation is rampant, as mainly young generation volunteer to donate blood for the wounded Afghan forces or any individual in need.