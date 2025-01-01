406 sub-inspectors promoted as inspectors across Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab police has announced the promotion of 406 sub-inspectors to the position of inspectors across the province.

According to a notification, Punjab police board approved the position based on merit and rules and regulations.

The promotion board 2-day long meeting was presided over by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhary which has seen more than 900 cases of promotion.

According to region wise, 115 sub-inspectors were promoted from the Lahore region, 62 from Rawalpindi, 51 from Gujranwala and 49 from DG Khan, 32 from Multan, 31 from Bahawalpur and 30 from Faisalabad got promoted to the inspector position.

Moreover, 20 sub-inspectors of Sahiwal, 9 of Sargodha and 7 of Sheikhupura districts were promoted.

IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that in September 2025, there will be another board meeting for the promotions of over 100 inspectors and he also congratulated the officers and their families who got the promotion.

The IG Punjab said 2268 sub-inspectors have been promoted to the inspector position in 2.5 years and also demanded that the promoted officers should ensure fearless security and selfless service for Pakistanis.