41 new cases of Covid-19, 11 deaths reported

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,692 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported 11 deaths and 63 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

The new cases were reported in Kabul (20), Herat (4), Kandahar (7), Nangarhar (5), Baghlan (2), Kunduz (1) and Ghazni (2) provinces.

The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 56,717, the total number of reported deaths is 2,508, and the total number of recoveries is 51,865.

So far, 354,478 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 2,344 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,847,093 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 130,806,979, according to Johns Hopkins University.