41 prisoners, including 7 women released in Ghor

GHOR (Khaama Press): Provincial officials of the Western Ghor province of Afghanistan have exempted 41 prisoners, including seven women, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The press office of the provincial governor of Ghor said in a newsletter that the prisoners were released according to the order of the Supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The statement added that seven women are subject to this exemption among the prisoners.

According to the statement, the released prisoners committed crimes such as moral corruption, theft, bribery and drug trafficking.

Under the condition of anonymity, a professor of sociology stated that the release of the detainees and the exemption are positive developments. The de facto government, on the other hand, “unfortunately criminalized numerous cases and termed its moral corruption, and now they consider it the same as drug trafficking, and this is worrying, he said.

In addition, he said that while certain human rights and civil society activists, protesting women, university professors, and writers are detained, others who smuggle narcotics and commit other crimes are often freed.